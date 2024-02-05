Previous
Perito Moreno by northy
Photo 4331

Perito Moreno

I cannot for the life of me do this glacier justice…. I just can’t…. It is beyond majestic….

Trip is done and we’re heading back to Buenes Aires tonight, and then the long flight home tomorrow…. I so do NOT want to return to reality 🙃
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise