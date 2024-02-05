Sign up
Previous
Photo 4331
Perito Moreno
I cannot for the life of me do this glacier justice…. I just can’t…. It is beyond majestic….
Trip is done and we’re heading back to Buenes Aires tonight, and then the long flight home tomorrow…. I so do NOT want to return to reality 🙃
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
glacier
,
patagonia
,
northy-travelogue
,
perito-moreno
