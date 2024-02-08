Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4334
Cow
https://youtu.be/Z1f9b7sX_XY?feature=shared
Looking out the hotel window…. The cows just kinda wandered about…
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5504
photos
310
followers
45
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
Latest from all albums
4329
4330
849
4331
851
4332
4333
4334
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th February 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
cow
,
patagonia
,
northy-soundtrack
,
northy-travelogue
Dave
ace
Nice landscape. I remember watching Survivorman when Les was in Patagonia, he said the cows were feral. He tried to hunt them with little success.
February 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks lonely, poor thing.
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close