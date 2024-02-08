Previous
Cow by northy
Cow

https://youtu.be/Z1f9b7sX_XY?feature=shared

Looking out the hotel window…. The cows just kinda wandered about…
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Dave ace
Nice landscape. I remember watching Survivorman when Les was in Patagonia, he said the cows were feral. He tried to hunt them with little success.
February 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks lonely, poor thing.
February 8th, 2024  
