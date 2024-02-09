Sign up
Photo 4335
Just some random birds…
Some kind of gull i think…. Taken during the Patagonian trip (home now…. But likely to keep milking the vacay pics for a while…)
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
birds
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
,
patagonia
,
northy-travelogue
