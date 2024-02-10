Previous
Focus Schmocus by northy
Photo 4336

Focus Schmocus

Yeah…. Kinda missed the mark on this one…. Taken whilst on vacation…. Not during the correct week but figured I’d post for 5+2’s “out of order” prompt anyway ‘cuz the thing i was trying to shoot today isn’t quite there yet…
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1187% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Nice
February 11th, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
Oh this is cool! The blur makes it so mysterious!
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
you ?
February 11th, 2024  
☠northy ace
@pdulis yep!
February 11th, 2024  
