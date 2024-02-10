Sign up
Photo 4336
Focus Schmocus
Yeah…. Kinda missed the mark on this one…. Taken whilst on vacation…. Not during the correct week but figured I’d post for 5+2’s “out of order” prompt anyway ‘cuz the thing i was trying to shoot today isn’t quite there yet…
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
reflection
selfie
patagonia
northy-travelogue
fiveplustwo-outoforder
focus-is-atrocious
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice
February 11th, 2024
Amanda R.
ace
Oh this is cool! The blur makes it so mysterious!
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
you ?
February 11th, 2024
☠northy
ace
@pdulis
yep!
February 11th, 2024
