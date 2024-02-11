Sign up
Photo 4337
poised and ready for battle…
For my push challenge set by
@wakelys
- to shoot something with hard / sharp shadows…. Also for this week’s 52F prompt - to shoot from above…
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
11th February 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
chess
,
to
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
get-pushed-601
☠northy
ace
@wakelys
- is this the kind of thing you had in mind?
February 11th, 2024
