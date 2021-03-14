Sign up
Photo 660
mirror mirror
i feel this may require explanation which kinda defeats the purpose... so i'll leave it to your collective imaginations...
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4277
photos
391
followers
48
following
180% complete
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
3317
3318
3319
658
3320
659
660
3321
Views
2
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th March 2021 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
chess
,
chess piece
,
black on black
,
52frames-2021-northy
