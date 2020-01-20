Previous
Next
This gift was unexpected and pleasant. by nyngamynga
76 / 365

This gift was unexpected and pleasant.

These beautiful things came to me in the mail from a friend of mine @missingyou
Thank you, the surprise was a success!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise