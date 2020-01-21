Previous
Dollhouse in the process of building. by nyngamynga
Dollhouse in the process of building.

This is not the first time I have tried to make a Dollhouse, but before that there were difficulties in this process. I hope that this time I will succeed. What I did today already makes me happy.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
