My Dollhouse is filling up with tenants. by nyngamynga
My Dollhouse is filling up with tenants.

The cat is crocheted, and the hare is made of wool. Actually, I want to fill the house with Heidi Ott dolls, but I don't think it's going to happen very quickly.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
