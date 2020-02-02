Sign up
84 / 365
He woke me up 2 hours earlier, now I don't let him sleep and he's not happy about it.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
KnittedSlon
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. I love nature and the world that surrounds me, and I try to capture...
1
365
Canon EOS 200D
2nd February 2020 1:49pm
cat
