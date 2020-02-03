Previous
Are you kidding or maybe I'm sleeping, pinch me, I can’t believe my eyes. ^o.o^ by nyngamynga
87 / 365

As far as I know, sweet potatoes are eaten, but what I see. Yes, this is a whole bush. Now he stands among the flower pots and lets out new shoots with green leaves.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

KnittedSlon

@nyngamynga
