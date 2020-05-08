Previous
Вчера 7 мая в 21:30 умерла моя мама. by nyngamynga
170 / 365

Вчера 7 мая в 21:30 умерла моя мама.

8th May 2020 8th May 20

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
