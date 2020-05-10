Previous
Похолодало, дождь +13 by nyngamynga
172 / 365

Похолодало, дождь +13

Эта пара синиц живет между третьим и четвертым этажом.
10th May 2020

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
