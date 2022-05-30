The first day when it got warmer.

Recently, the results of my DNA came, I thought that by my mother I would be 100% Ukrainian, since my family is from the Ternopil region.
And in the end, my DNA consists of:
56%
Belarusians
Mordvins
Russians
Ukrainians
40%
Chuvash
Komi
Mari
Kazan Tatars
Mishari
Udmurts
Besermyans
4%
Estonians
Lithuanians
Today I started drawing according to the book Discover the artist in yourself, the self-portrait turned out to be very far from the truth, but you can still find a couple of common similar facial features.