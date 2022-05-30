Previous
Next
The first day when it got warmer. by nyngamynga
Photo 534

The first day when it got warmer.

Recently, the results of my DNA came, I thought that by my mother I would be 100% Ukrainian, since my family is from the Ternopil region.
And in the end, my DNA consists of:
56%
Belarusians
Mordvins
Russians
Ukrainians
40%
Chuvash
Komi
Mari
Kazan Tatars
Mishari
Udmurts
Besermyans
4%
Estonians
Lithuanians
Today I started drawing according to the book Discover the artist in yourself, the self-portrait turned out to be very far from the truth, but you can still find a couple of common similar facial features.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That is quite amazing Anna, at the end of the day you are who you are. As long as you feel comfortable in your skin, it does not matter.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise