Photo 535
Apple tree in flowering.
The weather is cool +16, rain.
In the DNA there was a predisposition to disease, so my husband and I decided to undergo an examination of ultrasound. Everything is in order, the main thing is to go to the doctor periodically.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
535
photos
20
followers
50
following
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Tags
apple
