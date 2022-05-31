Previous
Apple tree in flowering. by nyngamynga
Photo 535

Apple tree in flowering.

The weather is cool +16, rain.
In the DNA there was a predisposition to disease, so my husband and I decided to undergo an examination of ultrasound. Everything is in order, the main thing is to go to the doctor periodically.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
