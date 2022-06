These shots are rare, but they do happen.

In all the photographs, more often than not, I am headless, I can’t laugh at my height, I have to squat to be on a par with people close to me.

-

On June 24, our neighbor went on a trip and asked for help in her absence to water the front garden on the other side of the house. So now we can say that a piece of land has appeared, which must be watered before going to bed. Yesterday other neighbors took over the watering watch, today we returned to the flower garden again.