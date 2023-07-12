Sign up
Photo 611
To be continued.
I tied up the finishing chain stitch 4 times and in this photo it is not the one on which I nevertheless settled in the end.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
yarn
crochet
knitted
