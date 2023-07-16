Previous
Beautiful striped fly. by nyngamynga
Beautiful striped fly.

It’s good when there are flowers on the balcony all summer, various insects fly in, which you won’t meet in ordinary life.
Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
