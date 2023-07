Today +27 ☀ you could go and enjoy the warmth and the sun.

From tomorrow, again the weather will go down and again we will have rains. According to the weather forecast, the heat will return only at the beginning of next week. In general, I decided to finish this knitting, thereby staying at home near the open balcony. Although now I think it was necessary to go outside with knitting and combine solar procedures with knitting somewhere on a park bench.