Sunny day. by nyngamynga
Sunny day.

Today my husband and I went to our friend to wish her a happy birthday. We gave her a cape, which I knitted for a long time. She liked it.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Anna

@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
Corinne C ace
Very nice collage Anna and what a beautiful cape you knitted for your friend. A very nice gift!
August 2nd, 2023  
