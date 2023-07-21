Sign up
Photo 617
Sunny day.
Today my husband and I went to our friend to wish her a happy birthday. We gave her a cape, which I knitted for a long time. She liked it.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
0
Anna
@nyngamynga
My name is Anna, I am engaged in arts and crafts. live in Russia, the city of Balashikha. I love nature and the world that...
618
photos
23
followers
55
following
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Corinne C
ace
Very nice collage Anna and what a beautiful cape you knitted for your friend. A very nice gift!
August 2nd, 2023
