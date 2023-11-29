Previous
At the bakery by okvalle
Photo 1064

At the bakery

I've seen this woman at the bakery before, and was thinking of a way to take a picture of her. I put my bags on the table and pretended to reorganise my bags while the camera was placed carefully behind a bag, I flipped the screen so I could compose the image. She was busy on her phone, so I think she didn't notice. A true candid shot/streetphoto style.
There is a hint of reflection in the window. I would have loved to have that stronger, but then I needed to move around a bit more with the camera, and my cover would have been blown.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Smukt fanget👍😊
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise