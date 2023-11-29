At the bakery

I've seen this woman at the bakery before, and was thinking of a way to take a picture of her. I put my bags on the table and pretended to reorganise my bags while the camera was placed carefully behind a bag, I flipped the screen so I could compose the image. She was busy on her phone, so I think she didn't notice. A true candid shot/streetphoto style.

There is a hint of reflection in the window. I would have loved to have that stronger, but then I needed to move around a bit more with the camera, and my cover would have been blown.