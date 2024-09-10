Bird houses

I found these a bit cool. I'm not sure if they're functional or not. Some of the holes seems tiny.

It's probably a school or kindergarten project. I found them when I picked up my group.



I had a terrible day today, with severe back pain. It was hard to drive, and I didn't have any pain killers in the bus. That will change from now on.

When I came home, I took some pain killers, and went to bed to rest until the pain went away. After approximately one hour I felt fine.

I'm happy that I managed to take a picture earlier, because I had no chance to concentrate on photography later on.