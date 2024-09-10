Previous
Bird houses by okvalle
Photo 1350

Bird houses

I found these a bit cool. I'm not sure if they're functional or not. Some of the holes seems tiny.
It's probably a school or kindergarten project. I found them when I picked up my group.

I had a terrible day today, with severe back pain. It was hard to drive, and I didn't have any pain killers in the bus. That will change from now on.
When I came home, I took some pain killers, and went to bed to rest until the pain went away. After approximately one hour I felt fine.
I'm happy that I managed to take a picture earlier, because I had no chance to concentrate on photography later on.
Ole Kristian Valle

