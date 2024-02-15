Previous
Snow removal by okvalle
Photo 1142

Snow removal

Heaps of snow have accumulated on the square during the winter. Now they're removing the snow in this area. A huge improvement for both pedestrians and vehicles.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise