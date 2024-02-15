Sign up
Photo 1142
Snow removal
Heaps of snow have accumulated on the square during the winter. Now they're removing the snow in this area. A huge improvement for both pedestrians and vehicles.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th February 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
