Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1300
Dandelion
A rainy day today, so I've just stayed indoors for the most. So as I was looking outside what I could capture today, I picked this dandelion for the purpose.
I received a couple of tiny tripods for my small LED lights, so I wanted to try them out.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2074
photos
44
followers
21
following
356% complete
View this month »
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
Latest from all albums
106
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
107
1300
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
22nd July 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
This is awesome! And thanks for showing the set up in the other photo!
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close