Dandelion by okvalle
Dandelion

A rainy day today, so I've just stayed indoors for the most. So as I was looking outside what I could capture today, I picked this dandelion for the purpose.
I received a couple of tiny tripods for my small LED lights, so I wanted to try them out.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lin ace
This is awesome! And thanks for showing the set up in the other photo!
July 22nd, 2024  
