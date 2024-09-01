Heddal Stave Church

I did some driving with my wife this evening, and I planned to reach Heddal stave church when the evening light was optimal.



From their webpage:

Norways largest stave church – a wooden cathedral from the 13th century, still in use as the parish church. Both the exterior and the interior invites you on a time travel back to the fascinating world of the Middle Ages.

Heddal Stave Church is 24 m long, 17 m wide and 29 m tall, with three tall turrets. The building material is ore pine. Around the whole building, you can find an exterior gallery (svalgang), with four entrance portals. The carved ornaments surrounding the doors are lush and mysterious.

Inside the church, there are traces from 800 years with different periods in the church life. Several pieces of furniture from the Middle ages have recently been made available for the public. Their motives constitute a compelling testimony of Norse faith and myth.