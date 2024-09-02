Sign up
Previous
Photo 1342
Living under the bridge
I delivered some school kids in the small town Brevik in Telemark today. I was imagining how it is to live under the shadow of the tall bridge.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2140
photos
44
followers
22
following
367% complete
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1336
1337
124
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd September 2024 10:11am
Suzanne
ace
Under the bridge but with a wonderful sky above
September 2nd, 2024
