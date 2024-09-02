Previous
Living under the bridge by okvalle
I delivered some school kids in the small town Brevik in Telemark today. I was imagining how it is to live under the shadow of the tall bridge.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Suzanne ace
Under the bridge but with a wonderful sky above
September 2nd, 2024  
