Pardon the weeds by okvalle
Photo 1343

Pardon the weeds

I was picking up some children at a farm today, and I saw this sign. I just had to capture it.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Vakurt😊
September 3rd, 2024  
moni kozi
Funny!
September 3rd, 2024  
