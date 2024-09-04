Serenity

This day started with a lot of rain when I picked up some school children from a local school. They had a trip around the local area to learn about the history. The lunch break was at this lake, and when I had my lunch, the weather got a bit better. No more rain, but still grey and misty. I saw this scene from the bus, so it was just to grab the camera and get out to capture it.

The waterbody is called Holsfjorden, a part of the bigger lake Tyrifjorden. We're located in the village Sylling in Lier municipality.