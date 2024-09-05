Previous
Musk mallow with honey bee by okvalle
Musk mallow with honey bee

I was focusing on the flower, but noticed a bee flying from flower to flower. I hoped that it came to the flower I had chosen, and I got lucky!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
