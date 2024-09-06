Previous
Clownfish in a tree! by okvalle
Clownfish in a tree!

A last minute attempt to be creative. I was too busy on the road today, so I put this fish, that someone had lost, in a tree where I parked the bus. I wonder how long it will hang there? Maybe a child will find it and cherish it.
Ole Kristian Valle

