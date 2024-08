Admiring the car

My wife and I stopped for a break in Holmestrand, a small costal town south of Drammen. We parked next to this 1957 Chevrolet Two-ten Sport Sedan. I was wondering if I should capture it, but when this man came and had a closer look, I just had to shoot away :) Now it turned from a static picture of an old car, to a story of a man checking out the car.