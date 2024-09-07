Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Anderson's hebe
I had to stop at a supermarket to pick up some stuff, and I checked the florists there. I found this flower, Anderson's hebe, and tried to capture it, although the lighting wasn't optimal, I feel I got a decent result.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th September 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
