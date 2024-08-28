Heg Gjestgiveri (Inn)

I picked up passengers at an open air museum. I got a couple of minutes to grab a picture of the inn.



From their website:

"The inn is a two-storey central building with an empire feel. The roof is a steep, pitched salt roof. The timber panel with profile has survived. The windows are new, but with old glass. They are made after copying the originals with two by four squares in each frame. The moldings around, with so-called incised borders above and tears on the sides, are typical of the Louis Seize style around 1800."



I'd like to come back here later, since it's only a 10-15 minutes drive from home. It's a lot to explore here,