Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
Yellow-legged gull
My first attempt to capture a bird in flight! Not so bad result I think.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2120
photos
44
followers
22
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Latest from all albums
1322
1323
1324
11
1325
120
121
1326
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th August 2024 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Definitely well done!
August 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close