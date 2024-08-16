Sign up
Previous
120 / 365
Reflections
As I was having my break by the Eidsvoll Manor House I walked around the area, and captured this nice scene just next to the house.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th August 2024 4:45pm
Karen
ace
Gorgeous riverside scene. Lovely!
August 16th, 2024
