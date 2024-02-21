Sign up
Photo 1148
A melting heart
The weather has become a bit milder, and we had som rain, resulting in ice melting. Here is a melting heart from the florists.
Here is how it would look originally from a previous post:
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras/2024-02-09
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
February 21st, 2024
