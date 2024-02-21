Previous
A melting heart by okvalle
Photo 1148

A melting heart

The weather has become a bit milder, and we had som rain, resulting in ice melting. Here is a melting heart from the florists.
Here is how it would look originally from a previous post: https://365project.org/okvalle/extras/2024-02-09
Lovely shot!
