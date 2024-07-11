Sign up
Photo 1289
Picking up passengers
In my first assignment today I picked up an Austrian group arriving from Copenhagen with this DFDS ferry
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
