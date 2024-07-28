Sign up
A sweet little house in Sweden
Last Sunday I passed this house, but couldn't stop because I had a group in the bus. Today I went to pick up the group again, so I planned this shot for today.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th July 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
