Previous
Photo 1305
Telemark cattle
After dropping off my first group today, I stopped for a photo. I found this beautiful Telemark cow with her calf.
See a short presentation of this "Viking breed" here:
https://youtu.be/BkmAl2zgGAI?si=luZ6baA0ccaKAU_3
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2083
photos
43
followers
21
following
357% complete
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1301
1302
1303
1304
109
7
110
1305
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th July 2024 1:11pm
moni kozi
'Telemarks are excellent browsers' probably better than Chrome and Firefox, and surely than Edge :)
Great shot. I like the star on the cow's forehead. Thanks for sharing the video too
July 27th, 2024
