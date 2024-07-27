Previous
Telemark cattle by okvalle
Photo 1305

Telemark cattle

After dropping off my first group today, I stopped for a photo. I found this beautiful Telemark cow with her calf.

See a short presentation of this "Viking breed" here:
https://youtu.be/BkmAl2zgGAI?si=luZ6baA0ccaKAU_3
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
'Telemarks are excellent browsers' probably better than Chrome and Firefox, and surely than Edge :)
Great shot. I like the star on the cow's forehead. Thanks for sharing the video too
July 27th, 2024  
