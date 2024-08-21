Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1330
In the mountains
At 3848 feet I had a break together with 10 other drivers. While our huge group walked to the summit at 6177.8 feet, we had plenty of time to be a bit social. We had a great time!
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2124
photos
44
followers
22
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Latest from all albums
1325
120
121
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st August 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
YvetteL
Very beautiful!
August 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot
August 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close