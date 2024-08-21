Previous
In the mountains by okvalle
Photo 1330

In the mountains

At 3848 feet I had a break together with 10 other drivers. While our huge group walked to the summit at 6177.8 feet, we had plenty of time to be a bit social. We had a great time!
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

YvetteL
Very beautiful!
August 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise