Skiing

These people are staff from two banks merging. They were on their way to a Spa resort in Sweden for the weekend. What they didn't know was that there were planned an activity before reaching the spa. 10 minutes before reaching the spa, I stopped the bus, and a military officer came in the bus. He was talking loud and was a bit intimidating, and explained that they should take part in an activity, military style, with "uniform".

This picture is from a skiing competition, which three people on one pair of skies. Th front person was facing backwards. They should the coordinate the skies in their attempt to win.

The weather was extremely terrible with a lot of wind and rain. I jumped out of the bus to take the picture when there was a short break in the rain.

You can experience a lot in my job!