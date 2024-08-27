Previous
Lingonberry flower by okvalle
Photo 1336

Lingonberry flower

While waiting for a group in the hills above Oslo, I had a walk through nature. I saw some lingonberries, but also a few lingonberry flowers. I found them to be more beautiful than the berries.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

