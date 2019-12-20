Sign up
Photo 1706
Rain Patterns
Raining all day, had to go out in the evening, I was trying to capture the rain splashing in this flooded road.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
weather
,
rain
