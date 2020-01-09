Aqueduct Cottage

The cottage stands near the aqueduct on the Cromford canal at the junction of Lea Wood Branch which became known as the nightingale Branch. The cottage was built by Peter Nightingale, Florence Nightingale’s great uncle, in 1802 as a lenghthman’s and lock-keepers cottage

The Nightingales home, Lea Hurst, stands on the hilltop above the cottage.

Florence Nightingale is thought to have been friends Eaton family and visited them at the cottage.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust who manage the Lea Hurst woods nature reserve, are renovating the building to use as an information centre.

