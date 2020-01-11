Sign up
Photo 1722
Locked
Over the years more locks have been put on this bridge in Bakewell, there seems to be no room for anymore.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
5857
photos
18
followers
12
following
471% complete
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1719
2858
2859
1720
2860
1721
2861
1722
Views
3
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th January 2020 2:16pm
Privacy
Public
