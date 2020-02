River Trent Nottingham 2



Clockwise from top left,

Iremongers Pond and the community orchard, taken from the top of the flood defence bank.

Rushing water taken from Wilford Toll Bridge.

Trent Bridge, across the river on the wall, flood levels and dates are recorded, the last one in 2000, will this be the next I wonder

Flood defences, protecting streets and individual riparian properties. The river will have to rise a lot higher before these will be needed.