Previous
Next
Photo 1801
Collard Dove
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
3
1
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6106
photos
16
followers
13
following
493% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
16th April 2020 8:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
collard dove
Ian JB
so nice lovely simple image....
April 17th, 2020
Margaret Snell
ace
@ianjb21
Thank you Ian
April 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
April 17th, 2020
