Photo 1891
Kangaroos
Usually during August the beach comes to Nottingham but this year just some rides spread out and everything in place, distancing markings, hand sanitizing station, seating area to eat takeaways from the local area but no people.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
reflections
,
fair
,
weather
,
rain
,
nottingham
