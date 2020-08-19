Previous
Kangaroos by oldjosh
Photo 1891

Kangaroos

Usually during August the beach comes to Nottingham but this year just some rides spread out and everything in place, distancing markings, hand sanitizing station, seating area to eat takeaways from the local area but no people.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
