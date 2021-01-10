Previous
Watching by oldjosh
Photo 1908

Watching

Another shot I took yesterday, this stands at the edge of Bulwell Forest recreation ground with his back to it looking up the busy Hucknall road. Watching the traffic?
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
