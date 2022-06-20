Sign up
Photo 2235
Broardmarsh Redevelopment
The access gates for construction traffic were open today so I was able to take this view looking across site towards the city. A few weeks ago most of this area was covered with the rubble from the demolition of the shopping center.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
nottingham
,
broadmarsh
,
broadmarsh redevelopment
