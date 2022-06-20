Previous
Broardmarsh Redevelopment by oldjosh
Photo 2235

Broardmarsh Redevelopment

The access gates for construction traffic were open today so I was able to take this view looking across site towards the city. A few weeks ago most of this area was covered with the rubble from the demolition of the shopping center.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

